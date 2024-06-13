Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 330,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 322,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,949. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

