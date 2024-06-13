Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.44. 71,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,639. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

