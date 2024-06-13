Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000.

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,464 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $439.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

