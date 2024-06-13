Freedom Investment Management Inc. Takes $3.05 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 51,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 256,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,247. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

