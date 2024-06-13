Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.