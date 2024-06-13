Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.93

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Further Reading
