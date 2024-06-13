Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 19,162 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 126.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $276.70. 480,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.01.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.98%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

