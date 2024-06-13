Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 848.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,637 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 3.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 40.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $12,483,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 144,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,008,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% in the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $11.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $709.76. 1,107,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,700. The stock has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $729.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $736.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

