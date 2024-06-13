Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $1,809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,977,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,334,968 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,381,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,834. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.72 and a 52 week high of $182.67. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

