Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $20.04 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 266,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,039,000. ARM accounts for 1.2% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,000 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP grew its holdings in ARM by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $2,245,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ARM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock traded up 2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,188,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,226,839. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 164.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of 115.85 and a 200 day moving average of 102.93.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 94.88.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

