Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New $4.93 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $445.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,399. The company has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.96.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.09, for a total value of $48,069,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,226,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,494,097,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,547,936 shares of company stock worth $1,151,035,642. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.