Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,297 shares of company stock worth $4,872,320. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.78. 10,467,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on U. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.