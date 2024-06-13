Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires 474,736 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474,736 shares during the quarter. Citi Trends accounts for about 4.4% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 15.57% of Citi Trends worth $37,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,172.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 101,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,044. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $416,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,660,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,644,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 349,626 shares of company stock worth $8,140,367. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.