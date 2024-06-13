Fund 1 Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Fund 1 Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,849,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 527,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,558. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $560.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

