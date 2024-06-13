Fund 1 Investments LLC Purchases New Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 878,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,746,000. El Pollo Loco accounts for about 0.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 118,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 119,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,352. The company has a market cap of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.45. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $116.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 10.13%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

