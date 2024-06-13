FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.59. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after purchasing an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.