FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Lifted by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

