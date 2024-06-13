FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report released on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.89.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$21.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

