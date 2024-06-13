G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,911 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWMN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWMN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 10,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,268,237.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $311,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,199 shares of company stock worth $6,152,747. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.60. 50,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $540.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

