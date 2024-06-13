G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611,720 shares during the quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 1.49% of SelectQuote worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 10.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 114,522 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,171,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 569,323 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

SelectQuote Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 202,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,875. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $470.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.12.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

(Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.