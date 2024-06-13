G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,294 shares during the quarter. Weave Communications accounts for 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEAV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 808,248 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,172,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after purchasing an additional 330,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 66,349 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEAV has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Weave Communications Price Performance

NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 184,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,098. The company has a market capitalization of $641.50 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Weave Communications Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

