G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Purchases Shares of 215,844 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 215,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,000. LiveRamp makes up 2.4% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.33% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,173. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.