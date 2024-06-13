G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Sells 193,762 Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,762 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Tremor International were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRMR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. 41,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.92. Tremor International Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.

Tremor International Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

