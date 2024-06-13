G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,196 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $8,554,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $13,755,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter worth $6,462,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GVA traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. 230,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,701. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 1.46. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

