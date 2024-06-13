G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in May

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,862. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 148.42% and a negative return on equity of 296.11%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

