G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Up 140.2% in May

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 140.2% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

G6 Materials Stock Performance

G6 Materials stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,862. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.18.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 148.42% and a negative return on equity of 296.11%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About G6 Materials

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.