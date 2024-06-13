Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 311 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $4,184,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.36. 1,443,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.58 and a 12 month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

