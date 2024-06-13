Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 545,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,125. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.99.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

