Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $542.55. The stock had a trading volume of 772,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,155. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $545.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

