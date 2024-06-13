Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $34.34 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $182.87. The stock had a trading volume of 95,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,768. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.13.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
