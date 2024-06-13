Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.07. 222,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,827. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $157.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.71.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

