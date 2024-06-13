Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after acquiring an additional 145,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $180.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,645. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

