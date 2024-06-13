Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 144,916 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,116,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 6.19% of Dril-Quip worth $49,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 103,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Dril-Quip

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 7,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $92,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $17.97. 103,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $618.53 million, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Further Reading

