Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 26,768 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $57,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,521,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,750,000 after buying an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,288,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after acquiring an additional 91,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 82,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,526. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.04. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

