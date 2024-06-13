Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $960,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $180.68. 3,405,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.17. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.