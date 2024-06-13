Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.40% of ITT worth $39,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $102,709,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,087,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 46.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 614,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,130,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,581,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $742,319,000 after buying an additional 144,394 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.49. 84,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

