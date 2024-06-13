Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $172.50 Million Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up about 1.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 4.04% of GATX worth $172,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 3.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,956,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in GATX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 784,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 191,187 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,055.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $131.04. 47,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,842. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

