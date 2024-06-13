Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $87.39 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the period. Rollins makes up 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Rollins worth $87,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,120. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

