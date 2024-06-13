Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,805 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.99% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $63,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,262,000 after purchasing an additional 222,340 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 74.9% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 210,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HY stock traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $72.48. 24,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

HY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

