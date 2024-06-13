Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,715 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up approximately 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $115,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,541 shares of company stock worth $6,739,978 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $173.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,040. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

