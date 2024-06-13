Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 8,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.62% of Boyd Gaming worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $44,773,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $18,091,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 455,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,336. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

