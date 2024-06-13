Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,003,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 120,866 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $36,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 260,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TDS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. 512,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,067. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

