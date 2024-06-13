Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 5.6%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.09. 608,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,546,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $63,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Featured Articles

