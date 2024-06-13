Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 444,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,479,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.