Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,607,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,116,960. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

