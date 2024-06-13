Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 9,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,870. The firm has a market cap of $412.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $38.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

