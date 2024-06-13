Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 691,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after buying an additional 66,155 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,285,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 52,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after buying an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.