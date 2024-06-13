Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

