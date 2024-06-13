Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,015,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

