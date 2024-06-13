Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,870 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 711,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period.

AIRR traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.37. 90,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,318. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93. The company has a market capitalization of $967.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

