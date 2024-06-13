Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 287 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $213.52. 1,825,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.